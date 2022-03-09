Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $793,000 Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

