PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 637,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 168,170 shares during the period. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,259,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,860,000 after purchasing an additional 492,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,378,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.