Royal Bank of Canada Sells 446 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after buying an additional 313,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,672,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 359.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $122.93.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.