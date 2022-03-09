Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Financial Analysis

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Lizhi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bumble and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Lizhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 4.40 $66.15 million $1.56 10.68 Lizhi $230.33 million 0.24 -$12.60 million ($0.45) -2.69

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bumble and Lizhi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71 Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $53.82, indicating a potential upside of 223.07%. Lizhi has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 602.48%. Given Lizhi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Bumble.

Summary

Bumble beats Lizhi on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bumble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Lizhi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

