Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CELU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. Celularity Inc has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31.

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

