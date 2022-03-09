Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDP opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92. Indaptus Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

