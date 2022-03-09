Analysts Expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Northern Trust posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

