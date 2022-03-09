Analysts Set International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Target Price at $146.45

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

International Business Machines stock opened at $125.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

