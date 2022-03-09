Brokerages Set Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Target Price at $33.10

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

APR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $110,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $38,287.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,350 shares of company stock worth $12,198,157.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apria by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 370,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apria by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at $2,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the second quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apria by 127.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the period.

APR stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

