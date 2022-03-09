$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

TJX opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.