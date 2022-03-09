Huimin Wang Sells 3,675 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

On Friday, January 7th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.