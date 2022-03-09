Huimin Wang Sells 3,675 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 7th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
