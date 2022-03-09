Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) Insider Michael Bohm Sells 220,000 Shares of Stock

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR – Get Rating) insider Michael Bohm sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.47), for a total transaction of A$443,740.00 ($323,897.81).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.36, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
About Mincor Resources (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Mincor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.