Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$741,018.05 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.00, for a total transaction of C$741,018.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$8,399,478.60.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, William Robert Peterson acquired 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$419,520.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total transaction of C$485,545.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$76.98 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.70.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

