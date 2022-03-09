ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $321,000.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00.

ONTF opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTF. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 2,767,001 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth about $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth about $35,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 453,466 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

