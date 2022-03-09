BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $161.28

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.28 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 161.28 ($2.11), with a volume of 35016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.20 ($2.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 172.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

