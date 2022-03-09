Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $110.70

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.70 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 351670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.61).

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greencore Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

The company has a market capitalization of £624.22 million and a PE ratio of 23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.57.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($53,250.63).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

