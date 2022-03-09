iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,005,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of PFF opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
