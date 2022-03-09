iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the January 31st total of 9,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,005,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of PFF opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 408.2% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

