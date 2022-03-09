Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 180,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

