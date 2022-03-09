Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

About Oxford Industries (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.