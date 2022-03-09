Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,322,000 after buying an additional 645,316 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 75.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after buying an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $10,327,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $10,076,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $9,840,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.83 and a beta of 0.85. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

