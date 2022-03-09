Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CALM opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.06 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.
