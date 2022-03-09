Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 84,152 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 138.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

