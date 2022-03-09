Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $611.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

