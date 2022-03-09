Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 9,222 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $67.91 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86.

