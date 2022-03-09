Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,425,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GameStop by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in GameStop by 27,213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NYSE:GME opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $348.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -1.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.