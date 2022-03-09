Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Unifi by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 274.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

UFI stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $331.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

