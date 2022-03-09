Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after buying an additional 193,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after buying an additional 400,948 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after buying an additional 179,187 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,903,000 after purchasing an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

