LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KCE. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,157,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,156,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,199,000.

Shares of KCE opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $110.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.02.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

