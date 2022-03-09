Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 50,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $181,544.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03.

On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $143,416.00.

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,563.10% and a negative return on equity of 285.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.