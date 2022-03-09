Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 171.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after buying an additional 375,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $143.09 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.80.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.