Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,639 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 30.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 60.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Monroe Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.