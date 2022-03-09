Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 1,200 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 326.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $524.57 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $524.19 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The business had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

