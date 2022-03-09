LPL Financial LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,662,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

