LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PALL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,350,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,462,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of PALL stock opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.56. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $143.06 and a one year high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.