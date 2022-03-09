Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,401 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Accuray were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Accuray by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Accuray by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter purchased 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Hoge sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $39,969.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.80 million, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.94. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

