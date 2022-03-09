QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of QCR by 98,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

