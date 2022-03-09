Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,587 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About West Bancorporation (Get Rating)

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

