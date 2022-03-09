SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 375,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 177,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.12. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

