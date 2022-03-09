Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

VKTX opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Viking Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.