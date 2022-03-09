Millennium Management LLC Purchases 775 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atrion by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

ATRI stock opened at $720.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $666.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.96 and a 52 week high of $805.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

