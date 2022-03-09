Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 95.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 58,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $454,757. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

RAPT Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.