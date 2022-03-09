Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,629 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 242.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 907.5% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,724,875. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.24 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

