Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 25,782 Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $226,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter worth $240,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 9.5% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter worth $588,000.

ARCE stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $549.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.73.

ARCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

