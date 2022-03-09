Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 48,545 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,545 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of CAG opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

