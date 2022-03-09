Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,101 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3,968.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.09) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

