Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,779 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

