Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after purchasing an additional 204,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

SRRK opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $509.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

