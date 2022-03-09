California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omeros were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

