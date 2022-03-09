Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 38,695 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $1,813,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, with a total value of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares valued at $2,326,409. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

