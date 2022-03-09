Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,421 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Isoray by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Isoray by 4,807.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

ISR stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Isoray, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

